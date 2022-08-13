Ansal Properties & Infrastructure posts Rs 8.98 crore loss in June quarter

Realty firm Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Ltd on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 8.98 crore for the quarter ended in June.

Its net loss stood at Rs 29.81 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 115.22 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 96.56 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing. The board has also approved the re-appointment of Pranav Ansal as Vice Chairman.

Whole Time Director for a period of three years commencing from November 2022 to October 2025. Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Ltd is headquartered in the national capital and has developed many projects in North India.