Ansal Propertie Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 70.81 crore, down 4.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.81 crore in June 2021 down 4.04% from Rs. 73.79 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2021 up 77.37% from Rs. 3.80 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.68 crore in June 2021 down 3.29% from Rs. 15.18 crore in June 2020.

Ansal Propertie shares closed at 9.00 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.81% returns over the last 6 months and 104.55% over the last 12 months.