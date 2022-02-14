Ansal Propertie Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 134.12 crore, down 16.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 134.12 crore in December 2021 down 16.13% from Rs. 159.92 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.85 crore in December 2021 down 315.49% from Rs. 2.13 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.27 crore in December 2021 down 74.54% from Rs. 24.63 crore in December 2020.

Ansal Propertie shares closed at 16.50 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 76.47% returns over the last 6 months and 111.54% over the last 12 months.