Ansal Propertie Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 134.12 crore, down 16.13% Y-o-Y
February 14, 2022 / 08:46 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ansal Properties & Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 134.12 crore in December 2021 down 16.13% from Rs. 159.92 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.85 crore in December 2021 down 315.49% from Rs. 2.13 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.27 crore in December 2021 down 74.54% from Rs. 24.63 crore in December 2020.
Ansal Propertie shares closed at 16.50 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 76.47% returns over the last 6 months and 111.54% over the last 12 months.
|Ansal Properties & Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|134.12
|107.16
|159.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|134.12
|107.16
|159.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|102.84
|78.31
|114.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.25
|0.16
|1.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.00
|2.93
|2.74
|Depreciation
|0.28
|0.27
|0.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.94
|29.28
|19.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.81
|-3.79
|21.91
|Other Income
|2.18
|13.60
|2.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.99
|9.81
|24.28
|Interest
|14.95
|15.07
|26.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.96
|-5.26
|-1.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.96
|-5.26
|-1.77
|Tax
|-0.11
|-0.09
|0.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.85
|-5.17
|-2.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.85
|-5.17
|-2.13
|Equity Share Capital
|78.70
|78.70
|78.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.56
|-0.33
|-0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.56
|-0.33
|-0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.56
|-0.33
|-0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.56
|-0.33
|-0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited