Ansal Propertie Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 117.48 crore, up 25.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ansal Properties & Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 117.48 crore in December 2018 up 25.05% from Rs. 93.95 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.69 crore in December 2018 up 23.71% from Rs. 25.81 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.10 crore in December 2018 up 6.5% from Rs. 12.30 crore in December 2017.
Ansal Propertie shares closed at 10.10 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -37.85% returns over the last 6 months and -58.78% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ansal Properties & Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|117.48
|61.86
|89.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|3.71
|4.54
|Total Income From Operations
|117.48
|65.57
|93.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|74.07
|46.56
|90.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-9.78
|1.04
|-10.73
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.63
|4.19
|5.74
|Depreciation
|0.57
|0.60
|0.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|43.89
|10.30
|8.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.10
|2.88
|-0.55
|Other Income
|8.43
|2.49
|11.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.53
|5.37
|11.43
|Interest
|30.83
|31.80
|26.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-18.30
|-26.43
|-14.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-25.63
|P/L Before Tax
|-18.30
|-26.43
|-40.41
|Tax
|1.39
|10.72
|-14.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-19.69
|-37.15
|-25.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-19.69
|-37.15
|-25.81
|Equity Share Capital
|78.70
|78.70
|78.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.25
|-2.36
|-1.64
|Diluted EPS
|-1.25
|-2.36
|-1.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.25
|-2.36
|-1.64
|Diluted EPS
|-1.25
|-2.36
|-1.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited