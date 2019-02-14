Ansal Propertie Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 117.48 crore, up 25.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.48 crore in December 2018 up 25.05% from Rs. 93.95 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.69 crore in December 2018 up 23.71% from Rs. 25.81 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.10 crore in December 2018 up 6.5% from Rs. 12.30 crore in December 2017.

Ansal Propertie shares closed at 10.10 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -37.85% returns over the last 6 months and -58.78% over the last 12 months.