Ansal Propertie Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 131.72 crore, down 41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 131.72 crore in September 2021 down 41% from Rs. 223.24 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.81 crore in September 2021 up 13.61% from Rs. 27.56 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021 down 102.65% from Rs. 11.70 crore in September 2020.

Ansal Propertie shares closed at 13.95 on November 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 138.46% returns over the last 6 months and 220.69% over the last 12 months.