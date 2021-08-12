Ansal Propertie Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 95.38 crore, down 1.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.38 crore in June 2021 down 1.32% from Rs. 96.66 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.05 crore in June 2021 down 9.87% from Rs. 20.98 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.66 crore in June 2021 down 66.69% from Rs. 16.99 crore in June 2020.

Ansal Propertie shares closed at 9.00 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.81% returns over the last 6 months and 104.55% over the last 12 months.