Ansal Housing Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 51.06 crore, down 17.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.06 crore in March 2023 down 17.58% from Rs. 61.95 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.31 crore in March 2023 up 256.85% from Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.99 crore in March 2023 up 61.73% from Rs. 12.36 crore in March 2022.

Ansal Housing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.36 in March 2022.

Ansal Housing shares closed at 5.25 on October 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.54% returns over the last 6 months and -18.60% over the last 12 months.