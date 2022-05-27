Ansal Housing Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.95 crore, down 7.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.95 crore in March 2022 down 7.94% from Rs. 67.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2022 up 91.18% from Rs. 23.97 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.36 crore in March 2022 up 187.72% from Rs. 14.09 crore in March 2021.

Ansal Housing shares closed at 6.65 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.91% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.