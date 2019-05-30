Ansal Housing Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 24.09 crore, down 52.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ansal Housing are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.09 crore in March 2019 down 52.53% from Rs. 50.75 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019 up 99.55% from Rs. 5.62 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.42 crore in March 2019 up 20.89% from Rs. 14.41 crore in March 2018.
Ansal Housing shares closed at 10.00 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -39.76% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ansal Housing
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.09
|46.49
|50.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.09
|46.49
|50.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.01
|28.98
|34.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.04
|-0.39
|0.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.15
|3.45
|2.79
|Depreciation
|0.51
|0.38
|0.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.60
|4.55
|8.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.87
|9.51
|4.98
|Other Income
|13.04
|5.12
|9.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.91
|14.64
|14.17
|Interest
|17.28
|22.67
|20.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.37
|-8.03
|-6.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.37
|-8.03
|-6.56
|Tax
|-0.35
|-2.40
|-0.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.03
|-5.63
|-5.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.03
|-5.63
|-5.62
|Equity Share Capital
|59.39
|59.39
|59.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.92
|-0.91
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.92
|-0.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.92
|-0.91
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.92
|-0.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited