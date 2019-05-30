Ansal Housing Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 24.09 crore, down 52.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.09 crore in March 2019 down 52.53% from Rs. 50.75 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019 up 99.55% from Rs. 5.62 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.42 crore in March 2019 up 20.89% from Rs. 14.41 crore in March 2018.

Ansal Housing shares closed at 10.00 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -39.76% over the last 12 months.