    Ansal Housing Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 70.30 crore, up 102.68% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 04:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ansal Housing are:

    Net Sales at Rs 70.30 crore in June 2023 up 102.68% from Rs. 34.68 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.00 crore in June 2023 up 52.93% from Rs. 8.51 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.87 crore in June 2023 up 23.87% from Rs. 10.39 crore in June 2022.

    Ansal Housing shares closed at 5.25 on October 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.54% returns over the last 6 months and -18.60% over the last 12 months.

    Ansal Housing
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations70.3051.0634.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations70.3051.0634.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials50.4328.8718.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.10-0.170.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.122.372.04
    Depreciation0.390.370.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.047.783.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.2211.859.73
    Other Income0.267.770.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.4819.6210.04
    Interest17.0114.6818.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.524.94-8.51
    Exceptional Items---3.29--
    P/L Before Tax-4.521.65-8.51
    Tax-0.52-1.67--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.003.31-8.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.003.31-8.51
    Equity Share Capital69.6469.6459.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.580.60-1.43
    Diluted EPS-0.580.60-1.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.580.60-1.43
    Diluted EPS-0.580.60-1.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 04:11 pm

