Ansal Housing Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.91 crore, up 49.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.91 crore in June 2021 up 49.71% from Rs. 18.64 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.49 crore in June 2021 down 40.69% from Rs. 4.61 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.44 crore in June 2021 up 16.07% from Rs. 6.41 crore in June 2020.

Ansal Housing shares closed at 7.20 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 21.01% returns over the last 6 months and 75.61% over the last 12 months.