Ansal Housing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.17 crore, down 29.65% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ansal Housing are:

Net Sales at Rs 46.17 crore in December 2022 down 29.65% from Rs. 65.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.96 crore in December 2022 down 93% from Rs. 3.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.74 crore in December 2022 down 45.65% from Rs. 16.08 crore in December 2021.

Ansal Housing
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 46.17 83.62 65.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 46.17 83.62 65.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 32.90 73.36 42.55
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.09 0.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.02 2.26 1.63
Depreciation 0.39 0.46 0.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.68 4.80 5.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.17 2.65 15.62
Other Income 0.18 0.12 0.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.35 2.77 15.83
Interest 15.09 16.53 18.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.73 -13.76 -2.61
Exceptional Items -- -53.37 --
P/L Before Tax -6.73 -67.13 -2.61
Tax 0.23 -22.10 1.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.96 -45.04 -3.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.96 -45.04 -3.61
Equity Share Capital 59.39 59.39 59.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.17 -7.58 -0.61
Diluted EPS -1.17 -7.58 -0.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.17 -7.58 -0.61
Diluted EPS -1.17 -7.58 -0.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited