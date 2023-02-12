English
    Ansal Housing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.17 crore, down 29.65% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ansal Housing are:

    Net Sales at Rs 46.17 crore in December 2022 down 29.65% from Rs. 65.62 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.96 crore in December 2022 down 93% from Rs. 3.61 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.74 crore in December 2022 down 45.65% from Rs. 16.08 crore in December 2021.

    Ansal Housing
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.1783.6265.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations46.1783.6265.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials32.9073.3642.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.090.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.022.261.63
    Depreciation0.390.460.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.684.805.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.172.6515.62
    Other Income0.180.120.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.352.7715.83
    Interest15.0916.5318.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.73-13.76-2.61
    Exceptional Items---53.37--
    P/L Before Tax-6.73-67.13-2.61
    Tax0.23-22.101.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.96-45.04-3.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.96-45.04-3.61
    Equity Share Capital59.3959.3959.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.17-7.58-0.61
    Diluted EPS-1.17-7.58-0.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.17-7.58-0.61
    Diluted EPS-1.17-7.58-0.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited