Ansal Housing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.17 crore, down 29.65% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ansal Housing are:
Net Sales at Rs 46.17 crore in December 2022 down 29.65% from Rs. 65.62 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.96 crore in December 2022 down 93% from Rs. 3.61 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.74 crore in December 2022 down 45.65% from Rs. 16.08 crore in December 2021.
Ansal Housing shares closed at 5.25 on October 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.54% returns over the last 6 months and -18.60% over the last 12 months.
|Ansal Housing
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|46.17
|83.62
|65.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|46.17
|83.62
|65.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|32.90
|73.36
|42.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.09
|0.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.02
|2.26
|1.63
|Depreciation
|0.39
|0.46
|0.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.68
|4.80
|5.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.17
|2.65
|15.62
|Other Income
|0.18
|0.12
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.35
|2.77
|15.83
|Interest
|15.09
|16.53
|18.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.73
|-13.76
|-2.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-53.37
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.73
|-67.13
|-2.61
|Tax
|0.23
|-22.10
|1.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.96
|-45.04
|-3.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.96
|-45.04
|-3.61
|Equity Share Capital
|59.39
|59.39
|59.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.17
|-7.58
|-0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-1.17
|-7.58
|-0.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.17
|-7.58
|-0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-1.17
|-7.58
|-0.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited