Ansal Housing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.17 crore, down 29.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.17 crore in December 2022 down 29.65% from Rs. 65.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.96 crore in December 2022 down 93% from Rs. 3.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.74 crore in December 2022 down 45.65% from Rs. 16.08 crore in December 2021.

Ansal Housing shares closed at 5.25 on October 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.54% returns over the last 6 months and -18.60% over the last 12 months.