Ansal Housing Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 46.49 crore, down 0.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ansal Housing are:
Net Sales at Rs 46.49 crore in December 2018 down 0.43% from Rs. 46.69 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.63 crore in December 2018 up 27.91% from Rs. 7.81 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.02 crore in December 2018 up 31.29% from Rs. 11.44 crore in December 2017.
Ansal Housing shares closed at 10.55 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -31.05% returns over the last 6 months and -56.94% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ansal Housing
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|46.49
|41.12
|46.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|46.49
|41.12
|46.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|28.98
|24.10
|29.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.39
|0.19
|-0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.45
|3.88
|4.07
|Depreciation
|0.38
|0.40
|0.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.55
|6.20
|5.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.51
|6.36
|7.19
|Other Income
|5.12
|6.32
|3.82
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.64
|12.68
|11.00
|Interest
|22.67
|20.01
|22.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.03
|-7.33
|-11.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.03
|-7.33
|-11.88
|Tax
|-2.40
|-7.64
|-4.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.63
|0.31
|-7.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.63
|0.31
|-7.81
|Equity Share Capital
|59.39
|59.39
|59.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.92
|0.08
|-1.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.92
|0.08
|-1.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.92
|0.08
|-1.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.92
|0.08
|-1.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited