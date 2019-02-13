Ansal Housing Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 46.49 crore, down 0.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.49 crore in December 2018 down 0.43% from Rs. 46.69 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.63 crore in December 2018 up 27.91% from Rs. 7.81 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.02 crore in December 2018 up 31.29% from Rs. 11.44 crore in December 2017.

Ansal Housing shares closed at 10.55 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -31.05% returns over the last 6 months and -56.94% over the last 12 months.