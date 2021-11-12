Ansal Housing Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 57.11 crore, up 100.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.11 crore in September 2021 up 100.2% from Rs. 28.53 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.78 crore in September 2021 down 31.91% from Rs. 9.69 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2021 down 151.11% from Rs. 1.35 crore in September 2020.

Ansal Housing shares closed at 6.70 on November 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.72% returns over the last 6 months and 74.03% over the last 12 months.