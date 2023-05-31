Ansal Housing Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.34 crore, down 31.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ansal Housing are:
Net Sales at Rs 50.34 crore in March 2023 down 31.7% from Rs. 73.70 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.18 crore in March 2023 down 216.86% from Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.73 crore in March 2023 down 61.24% from Rs. 38.00 crore in March 2022.
Ansal Housing shares closed at 5.25 on October 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.54% returns over the last 6 months and -18.60% over the last 12 months.
|Ansal Housing
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|50.34
|55.41
|73.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|50.34
|55.41
|73.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|25.12
|32.93
|50.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-3.83
|--
|1.56
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.90
|0.00
|2.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.84
|3.70
|3.78
|Depreciation
|0.42
|0.42
|0.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.88
|9.49
|-14.67
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.01
|8.86
|29.22
|Other Income
|8.30
|0.70
|8.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.31
|9.56
|37.23
|Interest
|14.85
|15.49
|40.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.54
|-5.93
|-3.25
|Exceptional Items
|-8.57
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.11
|-5.93
|-3.25
|Tax
|-1.93
|0.45
|-0.99
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.18
|-6.38
|-2.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.18
|-6.38
|-2.27
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7.18
|-6.38
|-2.27
|Equity Share Capital
|69.64
|59.39
|59.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.17
|-1.07
|-0.38
|Diluted EPS
|-1.17
|-1.07
|-0.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.17
|-1.07
|-0.38
|Diluted EPS
|-1.17
|-1.07
|-0.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited