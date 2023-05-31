Ansal Housing Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.34 crore, down 31.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.34 crore in March 2023 down 31.7% from Rs. 73.70 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.18 crore in March 2023 down 216.86% from Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.73 crore in March 2023 down 61.24% from Rs. 38.00 crore in March 2022.

Ansal Housing shares closed at 5.25 on October 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.54% returns over the last 6 months and -18.60% over the last 12 months.