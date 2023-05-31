English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ansal Housing Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.34 crore, down 31.7% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:41 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ansal Housing are:

    Net Sales at Rs 50.34 crore in March 2023 down 31.7% from Rs. 73.70 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.18 crore in March 2023 down 216.86% from Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.73 crore in March 2023 down 61.24% from Rs. 38.00 crore in March 2022.

    Ansal Housing shares closed at 5.25 on October 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.54% returns over the last 6 months and -18.60% over the last 12 months.

    Ansal Housing
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations50.3455.4173.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations50.3455.4173.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.1232.9350.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods-3.83--1.56
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.900.002.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.843.703.78
    Depreciation0.420.420.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.889.49-14.67
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.018.8629.22
    Other Income8.300.708.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.319.5637.23
    Interest14.8515.4940.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.54-5.93-3.25
    Exceptional Items-8.57----
    P/L Before Tax-9.11-5.93-3.25
    Tax-1.930.45-0.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.18-6.38-2.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.18-6.38-2.27
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-7.18-6.38-2.27
    Equity Share Capital69.6459.3959.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.17-1.07-0.38
    Diluted EPS-1.17-1.07-0.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.17-1.07-0.38
    Diluted EPS-1.17-1.07-0.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Ansal Housing #Construction & Contracting - Housing #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 01:22 pm