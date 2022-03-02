Ansal Housing Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 74.20 crore, up 87.01% Y-o-Y
March 02, 2022 / 11:06 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ansal Housing are:
Net Sales at Rs 74.20 crore in December 2021 up 87.01% from Rs. 39.68 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2021 up 53.37% from Rs. 5.87 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.96 crore in December 2021 up 112.8% from Rs. 7.97 crore in December 2020.
Ansal Housing shares closed at 7.20 on February 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.67% returns over the last 6 months and 17.07% over the last 12 months.
|Ansal Housing
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|74.20
|57.11
|39.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|74.20
|57.11
|39.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|42.14
|43.21
|21.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.15
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.24
|0.12
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.88
|3.23
|3.03
|Depreciation
|0.28
|0.29
|0.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.31
|11.83
|8.38
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.35
|-1.56
|6.75
|Other Income
|0.33
|0.58
|0.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.68
|-0.98
|7.65
|Interest
|18.75
|19.23
|15.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.08
|-20.21
|-7.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.08
|-20.21
|-7.97
|Tax
|0.66
|-7.43
|-2.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.74
|-12.78
|-5.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.74
|-12.78
|-5.87
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.74
|-12.78
|-5.87
|Equity Share Capital
|59.39
|59.39
|59.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|-2.16
|-0.99
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|-2.16
|-0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.46
|-2.16
|-0.99
|Diluted EPS
|-0.46
|-2.16
|-0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited