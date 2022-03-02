Ansal Housing Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 74.20 crore, up 87.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.20 crore in December 2021 up 87.01% from Rs. 39.68 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2021 up 53.37% from Rs. 5.87 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.96 crore in December 2021 up 112.8% from Rs. 7.97 crore in December 2020.

Ansal Housing shares closed at 7.20 on February 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.67% returns over the last 6 months and 17.07% over the last 12 months.