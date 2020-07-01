Ansal Buildwell Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.22 crore, down 51.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ansal Buildwell are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.22 crore in March 2020 down 51.25% from Rs. 20.97 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2020 down 129.73% from Rs. 3.70 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2020 down 106.21% from Rs. 9.02 crore in March 2019.
Ansal Buildwell shares closed at 28.20 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -2.59% returns over the last 6 months and -6.62% over the last 12 months.
|Ansal Buildwell
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.22
|3.18
|20.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.22
|3.18
|20.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.40
|3.46
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.28
|2.14
|2.93
|Depreciation
|0.56
|0.75
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.33
|1.51
|10.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.35
|-4.68
|7.77
|Other Income
|1.24
|0.56
|1.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.12
|-4.11
|8.81
|Interest
|2.46
|2.45
|4.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.57
|-6.56
|4.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.57
|-6.56
|4.57
|Tax
|-2.47
|0.55
|0.87
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.10
|-7.11
|3.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.10
|-7.11
|3.70
|Equity Share Capital
|7.38
|7.38
|7.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.49
|-9.63
|5.01
|Diluted EPS
|-1.49
|-9.63
|5.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.49
|-9.63
|5.01
|Diluted EPS
|-1.49
|-9.63
|5.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:44 am