    Ansal Buildwell Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.57 crore, down 70.55% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ansal Buildwell are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.57 crore in June 2023 down 70.55% from Rs. 8.72 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.68 crore in June 2023 down 2378.59% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2023 down 173.13% from Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2022.

    Ansal Buildwell shares closed at 76.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.30% returns over the last 6 months and -19.15% over the last 12 months.

    Ansal Buildwell
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.574.568.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.574.568.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.65-2.024.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.262.431.98
    Depreciation0.51-0.870.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.422.131.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.272.900.35
    Other Income0.590.930.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.683.831.03
    Interest0.941.150.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.622.680.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.622.680.22
    Tax0.062.290.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.680.390.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.680.390.12
    Equity Share Capital7.387.387.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.630.530.16
    Diluted EPS-3.630.530.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.630.530.16
    Diluted EPS-3.630.530.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

