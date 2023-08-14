Ansal Buildwell Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.57 crore, down 70.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.57 crore in June 2023 down 70.55% from Rs. 8.72 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.68 crore in June 2023 down 2378.59% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2023 down 173.13% from Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2022.

Ansal Buildwell shares closed at 76.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.30% returns over the last 6 months and -19.15% over the last 12 months.