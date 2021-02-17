Ansal Buildwell Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.53 crore, up 356.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.53 crore in December 2020 up 356.83% from Rs. 3.18 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2020 up 128.94% from Rs. 7.11 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.24 crore in December 2020 up 226.19% from Rs. 3.36 crore in December 2019.

Ansal Buildwell EPS has increased to Rs. 2.79 in December 2020 from Rs. 9.63 in December 2019.

Ansal Buildwell shares closed at 49.45 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 75.04% returns over the last 6 months and 60.81% over the last 12 months.