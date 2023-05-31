Ansal Buildwell Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.56 crore, down 43.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ansal Buildwell are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.56 crore in March 2023 down 43.79% from Rs. 8.11 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2023 down 209.12% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2023 up 21.63% from Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2022.
Ansal Buildwell shares closed at 70.49 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.72% returns over the last 6 months and -24.20% over the last 12 months.
|Ansal Buildwell
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.56
|5.28
|8.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.56
|5.28
|8.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|-2.02
|2.63
|1.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.43
|2.03
|1.97
|Depreciation
|-0.82
|0.44
|0.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.16
|1.88
|3.30
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.82
|-1.70
|0.58
|Other Income
|0.98
|0.47
|1.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.80
|-1.24
|1.67
|Interest
|1.15
|0.78
|1.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.65
|-2.02
|0.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.65
|-2.02
|0.51
|Tax
|2.29
|0.03
|0.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.37
|-2.05
|-0.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.37
|-2.05
|-0.46
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-1.47
|-0.13
|1.47
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.10
|-2.18
|1.01
|Equity Share Capital
|7.38
|7.38
|7.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.49
|-2.95
|1.37
|Diluted EPS
|-1.49
|-2.95
|1.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.49
|-2.95
|1.37
|Diluted EPS
|-1.49
|-2.95
|1.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited