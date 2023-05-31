Ansal Buildwell Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.56 crore, down 43.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.56 crore in March 2023 down 43.79% from Rs. 8.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2023 down 209.12% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2023 up 21.63% from Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2022.

Ansal Buildwell shares closed at 70.49 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.72% returns over the last 6 months and -24.20% over the last 12 months.