English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ansal Buildwell Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.56 crore, down 43.79% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:41 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ansal Buildwell are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.56 crore in March 2023 down 43.79% from Rs. 8.11 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2023 down 209.12% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2023 up 21.63% from Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2022.

    Ansal Buildwell shares closed at 70.49 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.72% returns over the last 6 months and -24.20% over the last 12 months.

    Ansal Buildwell
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.565.288.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.565.288.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials-2.022.631.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.432.031.97
    Depreciation-0.820.440.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.161.883.30
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.82-1.700.58
    Other Income0.980.471.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.80-1.241.67
    Interest1.150.781.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.65-2.020.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.65-2.020.51
    Tax2.290.030.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.37-2.05-0.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.37-2.05-0.46
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.47-0.131.47
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.10-2.181.01
    Equity Share Capital7.387.387.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.49-2.951.37
    Diluted EPS-1.49-2.951.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.49-2.951.37
    Diluted EPS-1.49-2.951.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Ansal Buildwell #Construction & Contracting - Housing #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 01:22 pm