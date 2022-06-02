Ansal Buildwell Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.11 crore, down 78.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.11 crore in March 2022 down 78.12% from Rs. 37.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022 down 83.86% from Rs. 6.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2022 down 73.4% from Rs. 9.21 crore in March 2021.

Ansal Buildwell EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.37 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.46 in March 2021.

Ansal Buildwell shares closed at 89.00 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.95% returns over the last 6 months and 96.69% over the last 12 months.