Ansal Buildwell Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.22 crore, down 51.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.22 crore in March 2020 down 51.25% from Rs. 20.97 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2020 down 140.09% from Rs. 3.59 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2020 down 106.33% from Rs. 9.01 crore in March 2019.

Ansal Buildwell shares closed at 28.20 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -2.59% returns over the last 6 months and -6.62% over the last 12 months.