    Ansal Buildwell Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.57 crore, down 70.55% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 03:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ansal Buildwell are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.57 crore in June 2023 down 70.55% from Rs. 8.72 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.26 crore in June 2023 down 5475.91% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2023 down 154.21% from Rs. 2.14 crore in June 2022.

    Ansal Buildwell shares closed at 76.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.30% returns over the last 6 months and -19.15% over the last 12 months.

    Ansal Buildwell
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.574.568.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.574.568.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.65-2.023.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.262.432.18
    Depreciation0.55-0.820.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.422.161.55
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.322.820.84
    Other Income0.610.980.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.713.801.52
    Interest0.941.151.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.652.650.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.652.650.18
    Tax0.062.290.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.710.370.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.710.370.07
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.55-1.47-0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.26-1.100.06
    Equity Share Capital7.387.387.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.41-1.490.08
    Diluted EPS-4.41-1.490.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.41-1.490.08
    Diluted EPS-4.41-1.490.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

