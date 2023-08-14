Ansal Buildwell Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.57 crore, down 70.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.57 crore in June 2023 down 70.55% from Rs. 8.72 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.26 crore in June 2023 down 5475.91% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2023 down 154.21% from Rs. 2.14 crore in June 2022.

Ansal Buildwell shares closed at 76.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.30% returns over the last 6 months and -19.15% over the last 12 months.