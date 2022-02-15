Ansal Buildwell Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 55.57 crore, up 282.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.57 crore in December 2021 up 282.54% from Rs. 14.53 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2021 down 270.34% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2021 down 9.72% from Rs. 4.22 crore in December 2020.

Ansal Buildwell shares closed at 98.20 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 53.68% returns over the last 6 months and 102.68% over the last 12 months.