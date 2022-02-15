Ansal Buildwell Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 55.57 crore, up 282.54% Y-o-Y
February 15, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ansal Buildwell are:
Net Sales at Rs 55.57 crore in December 2021 up 282.54% from Rs. 14.53 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2021 down 270.34% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2021 down 9.72% from Rs. 4.22 crore in December 2020.
Ansal Buildwell shares closed at 98.20 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 53.68% returns over the last 6 months and 102.68% over the last 12 months.
|Ansal Buildwell
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|55.57
|118.06
|14.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|55.57
|118.06
|14.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|48.29
|98.03
|7.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.29
|1.80
|2.55
|Depreciation
|0.94
|1.18
|0.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.81
|1.12
|1.01
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.22
|15.93
|3.46
|Other Income
|0.64
|1.16
|0.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.87
|17.09
|3.94
|Interest
|1.53
|1.46
|1.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.34
|15.62
|2.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.34
|15.62
|2.00
|Tax
|4.76
|1.38
|-0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.42
|14.25
|2.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.42
|14.25
|2.05
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.04
|-0.08
|-0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.46
|14.17
|2.03
|Equity Share Capital
|7.38
|7.38
|7.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.69
|19.19
|2.75
|Diluted EPS
|-4.69
|19.19
|2.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.69
|19.19
|2.75
|Diluted EPS
|-4.69
|19.19
|2.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited