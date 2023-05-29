Anna Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, up 207.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in March 2023 up 207.53% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 up 466.02% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2023 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

Anna Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2022.

Anna Finance shares closed at 7.98 on May 26, 2023 (BSE)