 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Anna Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 87.13% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anna Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2022 down 87.13% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 down 110.92% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2021.

Anna Finance shares closed at 6.98 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.67% returns over the last 6 months and -5.03% over the last 12 months.

Anna Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.09 0.09 0.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.09 0.09 0.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.08 0.08 0.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.08 -0.08 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.07 0.06 0.06
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.03 0.02 0.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 -0.03 0.33
Other Income 0.01 -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 -0.03 0.33
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.03 -0.04 0.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.03 -0.04 0.33
Tax 0.00 -- 0.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.03 -0.04 0.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.03 -0.04 0.23
Equity Share Capital 3.80 3.80 3.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 -0.05 0.67
Diluted EPS -0.07 -0.05 0.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 -0.05 0.67
Diluted EPS -0.07 -0.05 0.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Anna Finance #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jun 1, 2022 03:24 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.