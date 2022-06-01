Anna Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 87.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2022 down 87.13% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 down 110.92% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2021.

Anna Finance shares closed at 6.98 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.67% returns over the last 6 months and -5.03% over the last 12 months.