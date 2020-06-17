Anna Finance Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 40.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2020 down 40.17% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020 down 197.48% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 down 114.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019.

Anna Finance shares closed at 8.37 on June 15, 2020 (BSE)