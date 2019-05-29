Anna Finance Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 62.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in March 2019 down 62.65% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019 down 85% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019 down 80% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2018.

Anna Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.63 in March 2018.

Anna Finance shares closed at 7.65 on April 25, 2019 (BSE)