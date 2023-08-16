Anna Finance Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, up 72.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in June 2023 up 72.32% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 up 1407.75% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2023 up 475% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

Anna Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2022.

Anna Finance shares closed at 10.23 on July 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 28.04% returns over the last 6 months and 70.50% over the last 12 months.