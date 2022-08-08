Anna Finance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, up 25.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in June 2022 up 25.35% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 up 300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.

Anna Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2021.

Anna Finance shares closed at 6.00 on July 19, 2022 (BSE)