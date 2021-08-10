Anna Finance Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 104.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in June 2021 up 104.07% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 up 7.27% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021 up 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Anna Finance shares closed at 7.32 on July 27, 2021 (BSE)