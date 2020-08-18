Anna Finance Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 85.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2020 down 85.06% from Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020 down 103.03% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020 down 92.59% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2019.

Anna Finance shares closed at 7.57 on August 05, 2020 (BSE)