Anna Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, up 358.54% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anna Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in December 2022 up 358.54% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 394.88% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

Anna Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.39 0.19 0.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.39 0.19 0.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.20 0.08 0.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.07 -0.05 -0.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.07 0.07 0.06
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.03 0.06 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.13 0.00 -0.03
Other Income 0.03 0.02 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.15 0.03 -0.03
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.15 0.02 -0.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.15 0.02 -0.04
Tax 0.04 0.01 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.11 0.02 -0.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.11 0.02 -0.04
Equity Share Capital 3.80 3.80 3.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.29 0.04 -0.05
Diluted EPS 0.29 0.04 -0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.29 0.04 -0.05
Diluted EPS 0.29 0.04 -0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited