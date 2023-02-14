Anna Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, up 358.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in December 2022 up 358.54% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 394.88% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

Anna Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2021.

Anna Finance shares closed at 7.60 on January 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -49.33% returns over the last 12 months.