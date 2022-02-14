Anna Finance Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 9.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2021 down 9.27% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 down 190.71% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021 down 100% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020.

Anna Finance shares closed at 15.00 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 104.64% returns over the last 6 months