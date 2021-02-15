Anna Finance Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 49.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2020 down 49.47% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020 up 205.22% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020 up 100% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

Anna Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2019.

Anna Finance shares closed at 7.25 on February 08, 2021 (BSE)