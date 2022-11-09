Anmol India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 130.64 crore, down 5.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 130.64 crore in September 2022 down 5.57% from Rs. 138.35 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.97 crore in September 2022 down 38.29% from Rs. 3.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.97 crore in September 2022 down 9.96% from Rs. 5.52 crore in September 2021.

Anmol India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.73 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.80 in September 2021.

Anmol India shares closed at 167.30 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.07% returns over the last 6 months and 12.17% over the last 12 months.