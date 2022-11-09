English
    Anmol India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 130.64 crore, down 5.57% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anmol India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 130.64 crore in September 2022 down 5.57% from Rs. 138.35 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.97 crore in September 2022 down 38.29% from Rs. 3.19 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.97 crore in September 2022 down 9.96% from Rs. 5.52 crore in September 2021.

    Anmol India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.73 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.80 in September 2021.

    Anmol India shares closed at 167.30 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.07% returns over the last 6 months and 12.17% over the last 12 months.

    Anmol India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations130.64556.38138.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations130.64556.38138.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----134.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods150.66509.37--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-24.2035.12--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.280.300.36
    Depreciation0.200.040.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.400.700.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.3010.852.62
    Other Income1.471.762.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.7712.615.48
    Interest2.141.741.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.6310.874.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.6310.874.18
    Tax0.662.740.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.978.133.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.978.133.19
    Equity Share Capital11.3811.3811.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.737.142.80
    Diluted EPS1.737.142.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.737.142.80
    Diluted EPS1.737.142.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
