Anmol India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 370.13 crore, up 18.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 370.13 crore in March 2023 up 18.71% from Rs. 311.80 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.43 crore in March 2023 up 40.19% from Rs. 3.16 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.65 crore in March 2023 up 31.83% from Rs. 7.32 crore in March 2022.

Anmol India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.89 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.78 in March 2022.

Anmol India shares closed at 229.70 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 45.61% returns over the last 6 months and 21.12% over the last 12 months.