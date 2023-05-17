English
    Anmol India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 370.13 crore, up 18.71% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 05:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anmol India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 370.13 crore in March 2023 up 18.71% from Rs. 311.80 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.43 crore in March 2023 up 40.19% from Rs. 3.16 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.65 crore in March 2023 up 31.83% from Rs. 7.32 crore in March 2022.

    Anmol India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.89 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.78 in March 2022.

    Anmol India shares closed at 229.70 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 45.61% returns over the last 6 months and 21.12% over the last 12 months.

    Anmol India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations370.13352.93311.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations370.13352.93311.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods396.40431.00378.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-34.51-85.59-73.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.310.280.38
    Depreciation0.130.140.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.630.330.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.176.776.49
    Other Income2.352.340.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.529.117.24
    Interest3.503.592.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.025.524.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.025.524.43
    Tax1.591.391.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.434.133.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.434.133.16
    Equity Share Capital11.3811.3811.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.893.632.78
    Diluted EPS3.893.632.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.893.632.78
    Diluted EPS3.893.632.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 17, 2023 05:16 pm