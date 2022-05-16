Anmol India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 311.80 crore, up 43.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 311.80 crore in March 2022 up 43.28% from Rs. 217.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.16 crore in March 2022 up 71.21% from Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.32 crore in March 2022 up 40.77% from Rs. 5.20 crore in March 2021.

Anmol India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.78 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.78 in March 2021.

Anmol India shares closed at 188.15 on May 13, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.88% returns over the last 6 months and 71.05% over the last 12 months.