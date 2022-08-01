 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Anmol India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 556.38 crore, up 80.73% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:43 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anmol India are:

Net Sales at Rs 556.38 crore in June 2022 up 80.73% from Rs. 307.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.13 crore in June 2022 up 37.19% from Rs. 5.93 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.65 crore in June 2022 up 41.34% from Rs. 8.95 crore in June 2021.

Anmol India EPS has increased to Rs. 7.14 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.21 in June 2021.

Anmol India shares closed at 162.05 on July 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given -22.83% returns over the last 6 months and -2.88% over the last 12 months.

Anmol India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 556.38 311.80 307.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 556.38 311.80 307.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 509.37 378.37 275.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 35.12 -73.80 23.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.30 0.38 0.35
Depreciation 0.04 0.08 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.70 0.28 0.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.85 6.49 8.06
Other Income 1.76 0.75 0.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.61 7.24 8.91
Interest 1.74 2.81 1.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.87 4.43 7.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.87 4.43 7.90
Tax 2.74 1.27 1.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.13 3.16 5.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.13 3.16 5.93
Equity Share Capital 11.38 11.38 11.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.14 2.78 5.21
Diluted EPS 7.14 2.78 5.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.14 2.78 5.21
Diluted EPS 7.14 2.78 5.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Anmol India #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Aug 1, 2022 06:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.