Anmol India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 556.38 crore, up 80.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 556.38 crore in June 2022 up 80.73% from Rs. 307.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.13 crore in June 2022 up 37.19% from Rs. 5.93 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.65 crore in June 2022 up 41.34% from Rs. 8.95 crore in June 2021.

Anmol India EPS has increased to Rs. 7.14 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.21 in June 2021.

Anmol India shares closed at 162.05 on July 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given -22.83% returns over the last 6 months and -2.88% over the last 12 months.