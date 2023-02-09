Anmol India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 352.93 crore, up 17.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 352.93 crore in December 2022 up 17.74% from Rs. 299.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.13 crore in December 2022 up 26.5% from Rs. 3.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.25 crore in December 2022 up 61.43% from Rs. 5.73 crore in December 2021.