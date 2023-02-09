Anmol India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 352.93 crore, up 17.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 352.93 crore in December 2022 up 17.74% from Rs. 299.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.13 crore in December 2022 up 26.5% from Rs. 3.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.25 crore in December 2022 up 61.43% from Rs. 5.73 crore in December 2021.

Anmol India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.87 in December 2021.

Anmol India shares closed at 138.80 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.06% returns over the last 6 months and -33.35% over the last 12 months.