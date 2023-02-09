English
    Anmol India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 352.93 crore, up 17.74% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anmol India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 352.93 crore in December 2022 up 17.74% from Rs. 299.74 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.13 crore in December 2022 up 26.5% from Rs. 3.26 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.25 crore in December 2022 up 61.43% from Rs. 5.73 crore in December 2021.

    Anmol India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations352.93130.64299.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations352.93130.64299.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods431.00150.66251.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-85.59-24.2043.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.280.280.36
    Depreciation0.140.200.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.330.401.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.773.303.28
    Other Income2.341.472.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.114.775.66
    Interest3.592.141.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.522.634.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.522.634.32
    Tax1.390.661.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.131.973.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.131.973.26
    Equity Share Capital11.3811.3811.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.631.732.87
    Diluted EPS3.631.732.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.631.732.87
    Diluted EPS3.631.732.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited