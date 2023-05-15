English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Anlon Technolog Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.69 crore, up 12.19% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anlon Technology Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.69 crore in March 2023 up 12.19% from Rs. 9.52 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.87 crore in March 2023 up 49% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2023 up 22.5% from Rs. 2.40 crore in March 2022.

    Anlon Technolog EPS has increased to Rs. 3.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.13 in March 2022.

    Anlon Technolog shares closed at 161.80 on May 12, 2023 (NSE)

    Anlon Technology Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.699.01
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations10.699.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.912.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.04-0.60
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost2.011.30
    Depreciation0.050.05
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses3.845.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.840.53
    Other Income0.050.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.890.62
    Interest0.260.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.630.26
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax2.630.26
    Tax0.760.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.870.18
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.870.18
    Equity Share Capital5.614.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.380.43
    Diluted EPS3.380.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.380.43
    Diluted EPS3.380.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Anlon Technolog #Anlon Technology Solutions #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: May 15, 2023 04:25 pm