Anlon Technolog Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.69 crore, up 12.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.69 crore in March 2023 up 12.19% from Rs. 9.52 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.87 crore in March 2023 up 49% from Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2023 up 22.5% from Rs. 2.40 crore in March 2022.

Anlon Technolog EPS has increased to Rs. 3.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.13 in March 2022.

Anlon Technolog shares closed at 161.80 on May 12, 2023 (NSE)