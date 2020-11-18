Ankit Metal Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 71.10 crore, down 48.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ankit Metal and Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 71.10 crore in September 2020 down 48.75% from Rs. 138.74 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.00 crore in September 2020 down 60.79% from Rs. 13.06 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.94 crore in September 2020 down 263.33% from Rs. 1.80 crore in September 2019.
Ankit Metal shares closed at 1.15 on November 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 228.57% returns over the last 6 months and 76.92% over the last 12 months.
|Ankit Metal and Power
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|71.10
|71.78
|138.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|71.10
|71.78
|138.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|92.36
|70.62
|90.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|5.13
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-40.15
|-11.19
|22.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.38
|0.76
|6.07
|Depreciation
|11.68
|9.60
|12.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.48
|16.28
|17.92
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.64
|-19.42
|-10.40
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.62
|-19.40
|-10.39
|Interest
|6.37
|6.97
|2.67
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-21.00
|-26.37
|-13.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-21.00
|-26.37
|-13.06
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-21.00
|-26.37
|-13.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-21.00
|-26.37
|-13.06
|Equity Share Capital
|141.11
|141.11
|141.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.48
|-1.87
|-0.92
|Diluted EPS
|-1.48
|-1.87
|-0.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.48
|-1.87
|-0.92
|Diluted EPS
|-1.48
|-1.87
|-0.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 09:00 am