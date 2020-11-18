Ankit Metal Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 71.10 crore, down 48.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.10 crore in September 2020 down 48.75% from Rs. 138.74 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.00 crore in September 2020 down 60.79% from Rs. 13.06 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.94 crore in September 2020 down 263.33% from Rs. 1.80 crore in September 2019.

Ankit Metal shares closed at 1.15 on November 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 228.57% returns over the last 6 months and 76.92% over the last 12 months.