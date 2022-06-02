Ankit Metal Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 238.66 crore, up 14.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 238.66 crore in March 2022 up 14.2% from Rs. 208.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.60 crore in March 2022 up 142.31% from Rs. 13.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.05 crore in March 2022 up 476.63% from Rs. 2.61 crore in March 2021.

Ankit Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in March 2021.

Ankit Metal shares closed at 6.75 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.45% returns over the last 6 months and 419.23% over the last 12 months.