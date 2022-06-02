 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ankit Metal Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 238.66 crore, up 14.2% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ankit Metal and Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 238.66 crore in March 2022 up 14.2% from Rs. 208.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.60 crore in March 2022 up 142.31% from Rs. 13.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.05 crore in March 2022 up 476.63% from Rs. 2.61 crore in March 2021.

Ankit Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in March 2021.

Ankit Metal shares closed at 6.75 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.45% returns over the last 6 months and 419.23% over the last 12 months.

Ankit Metal and Power
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 238.66 149.31 208.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 238.66 149.31 208.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 125.41 101.42 192.65
Purchase of Traded Goods 33.90 16.43 14.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.90 -5.30 -32.48
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.01 2.21 3.35
Depreciation 9.43 9.58 14.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 51.12 29.91 27.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.89 -4.94 -11.39
Other Income 0.73 0.03 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.62 -4.91 -11.39
Interest 0.02 1.40 1.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.60 -6.31 -13.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.60 -6.31 -13.23
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.60 -6.31 -13.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.60 -6.31 -13.23
Equity Share Capital 141.11 141.11 141.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.40 -0.45 -0.94
Diluted EPS 0.40 -0.45 -0.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.40 -0.45 -0.94
Diluted EPS 0.40 -0.45 -0.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Ankit Metal #Ankit Metal and Power #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron
first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:00 pm
