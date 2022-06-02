English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ankit Metal Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 238.66 crore, up 14.2% Y-o-Y

    June 02, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ankit Metal and Power are:

    Net Sales at Rs 238.66 crore in March 2022 up 14.2% from Rs. 208.99 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.60 crore in March 2022 up 142.31% from Rs. 13.23 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.05 crore in March 2022 up 476.63% from Rs. 2.61 crore in March 2021.

    Ankit Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in March 2021.

    Close

    Ankit Metal shares closed at 6.75 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.45% returns over the last 6 months and 419.23% over the last 12 months.

    Ankit Metal and Power
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations238.66149.31208.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations238.66149.31208.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials125.41101.42192.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods33.9016.4314.99
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.90-5.30-32.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.012.213.35
    Depreciation9.439.5814.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses51.1229.9127.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.89-4.94-11.39
    Other Income0.730.030.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.62-4.91-11.39
    Interest0.021.401.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.60-6.31-13.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.60-6.31-13.23
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.60-6.31-13.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.60-6.31-13.23
    Equity Share Capital141.11141.11141.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.40-0.45-0.94
    Diluted EPS0.40-0.45-0.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.40-0.45-0.94
    Diluted EPS0.40-0.45-0.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Ankit Metal #Ankit Metal and Power #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron
    first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.