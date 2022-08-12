Ankit Metal Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 207.13 crore, up 47.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ankit Metal and Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 207.13 crore in June 2022 up 47.27% from Rs. 140.65 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.51 crore in June 2022 up 65.52% from Rs. 39.17 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.48 crore in June 2022 up 82.08% from Rs. 25.00 crore in June 2021.
Ankit Metal shares closed at 6.39 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -43.65% returns over the last 6 months and 247.28% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ankit Metal and Power
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|207.13
|238.66
|140.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|207.13
|238.66
|140.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|120.63
|125.41
|108.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|27.96
|33.90
|9.47
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|32.10
|10.90
|21.95
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.26
|3.01
|3.02
|Depreciation
|9.01
|9.43
|12.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|27.67
|51.12
|38.78
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.49
|4.89
|-53.59
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.73
|16.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.49
|5.62
|-37.50
|Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|1.67
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.51
|5.60
|-39.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.51
|5.60
|-39.17
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.51
|5.60
|-39.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.51
|5.60
|-39.17
|Equity Share Capital
|141.11
|141.11
|141.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.96
|0.40
|-2.78
|Diluted EPS
|-0.96
|0.40
|-2.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.96
|0.40
|-2.78
|Diluted EPS
|-0.96
|0.40
|-2.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited