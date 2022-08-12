 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ankit Metal Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 207.13 crore, up 47.27% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ankit Metal and Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 207.13 crore in June 2022 up 47.27% from Rs. 140.65 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.51 crore in June 2022 up 65.52% from Rs. 39.17 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.48 crore in June 2022 up 82.08% from Rs. 25.00 crore in June 2021.

Ankit Metal shares closed at 6.39 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -43.65% returns over the last 6 months and 247.28% over the last 12 months.

Ankit Metal and Power
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 207.13 238.66 140.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 207.13 238.66 140.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 120.63 125.41 108.52
Purchase of Traded Goods 27.96 33.90 9.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 32.10 10.90 21.95
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.26 3.01 3.02
Depreciation 9.01 9.43 12.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.67 51.12 38.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.49 4.89 -53.59
Other Income 0.00 0.73 16.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.49 5.62 -37.50
Interest 0.02 0.02 1.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -13.51 5.60 -39.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -13.51 5.60 -39.17
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -13.51 5.60 -39.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -13.51 5.60 -39.17
Equity Share Capital 141.11 141.11 141.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.96 0.40 -2.78
Diluted EPS -0.96 0.40 -2.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.96 0.40 -2.78
Diluted EPS -0.96 0.40 -2.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

